National Security is Everyone's Business

June 18th, 2024 | 4:11 AM ET

EXPERT ANALYSIS: Why is Crimea the one place where Ukraine is Winning?

Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district of Russian-occupied Crimea on July 19, 2023. News of the blaze came two days after Ukraine used waterborne drones to attack the Kerch bridge, a key military supply artery from mainland Russia to Crimea. (Photo by VIKTOR KOROTAYEV/Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: June 18th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

CIPHER BRIEF SUBSCRIBER+ANALYSIS — Ukrainians are striking Russian targets in Crimea – barracks, munitions depots, air defense batteries, logistics hubs, even Russian warships thanks to newly arrived American weapons which are featuring regularly in the Ukrainian attacks. In one theater of the war at least, Ukraine appears to be winning.

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT

