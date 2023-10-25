What Happens if Hezbollah Makes Good on its Vow to Escalate Violence in the Middle East?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – As supporters of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim political party Hezbollah bury dozens of militants killed in small-scale clashes with Israeli soldiers since Hamas’s bloody terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, leaders of multiple militant groups backed by Iran, are weighing their next move.

Lebanese Hezbollah’s armed wing is vowing to escalate the violence that has gripped the Middle East if Israel launches an anticipated ground invasion in Gaza, saying in a statement released Wednesday that they have met with leaders of Hamas and the militant group Islamic Jihad to consider how to “achieve a real victory for the resistance”.