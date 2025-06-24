Skip to content
Former CIA Director on the Priority Intelligence Requirement in Iran

IranNuclearIntelligenceIsraelMiddle Eastmilitary

FORDOW UNDERGROUND COMPLEX, IRAN -- JUNE 22, 2025: 02 Maxar Satellite Imagery collected this morning shows extensive damage at the Fordow underground complex. Several large craters are visible across the ridge, and a wide area is covered in grey-blue ash, consistent with airstrike aftermath.

(

Satellite image (c) 2025 Maxar Technologies.

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – Tehran’s response on Monday to U.S. attacks against its nuclear facilities over the weekend was measured and possibly calibrated to what appears to be growing impatience by U.S. President Donald Trump over demands for the country to give up its nuclear program.

A social media post by President Trump – also on Monday – that a ceasefire had been reached between Israel and Iran didn’t explain what the parameters of the agreement might be as Iranian missiles continued to fall on Israel.

watch now