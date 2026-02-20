Skip to content
Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power

Maduro’s capture removed the regime’s figurehead - but the system that kept him in power remains firmly intact.

Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power
AmericasNorth America

A pro-government student holds a painting depicting ousted Venezuela's President Nicolas Madura during a march on International Youth Day in Caracas on February 12, 2026. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — More than six weeks after United States special forces extracted Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, Venezuela remains under the control of the same intelligence apparatus that ran the regime’s torture networks. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who oversaw the feared Bolivarian intelligence service under Maduro, now negotiates sanctions relief with Washington while security hardliners who detained political prisoners coordinate their release.

For much of the U.S. intelligence community, however, it is not about whether Venezuela’s system can be repaired, but rather whether the Trump administration has enough leverage to prevent the old guard from rebranding.

