Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

After the War and After Putin: Three Potential Succession Scenarios for Russia’s Modern Tsar

Russia’s tightly controlled system makes a popular uprising unlikely—but succession inside the Kremlin may still reshape the country’s future.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-POLITICS
Europe Russia

By: Sean Wiswesser

THE KREMLIN FILES / COLUMN Recent weeks have seen seismic shifts in the world’s authoritarian landscape: from the dramatic removal of Venezuela’s long-standing strongman to the sudden death of Iran’s supreme leader amid escalating conflict. These events have fueled speculation about the broader fate of entrenched autocrats, and, invariably, within that group lies Russia’s own iron-fisted ruler. When, if ever, might Vladimir Putin answer for his crimes over decades in power, and could the Russian people ever revolt against his regime?

Keep reading... Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

A Quiet Peace in the Caucasus Could Change the Balance of Power

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

A Quiet Peace in the Caucasus Could Change the Balance of Power

COLUMN/THE BLUF: A momentous event is happening that is receiving little fanfare in the U.S. but could have major long-term implications for regional [...] More

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

Why Russia’s War Effort Signals Strategic Decline

Walter Pincus

Why Russia’s War Effort Signals Strategic Decline

OPINION — “Despite claims of battlefield momentum in Ukraine, the data shows that Russia is paying an extraordinary price for minimal gains and is in [...] More

Walter Pincus Fine Print Fine Print

Standing Up to a Spy: My Run-In with Aldrich Ames

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

Standing Up to a Spy: My Run-In with Aldrich Ames

OPINION — I had an unpleasant episode with Aldrich Ames which taught me some life lessons. I was a mid-level CIA analyst working Caucasus and Central [...] More

Renee Pruneau Novakoff
Russia’s Promises of Security Lead to Ukraine's Frontlines

Russia’s Promises of Security Lead to Ukraine's Frontlines

DEEP DIVE — Moscow has spent nearly four years burning through human resources in Ukraine, and now they’ve found a new way to fill the gaps of loss: [...] More

Russia Europe
The Kremlin Files: Russian Double Agents and Operational Games

The Kremlin Files: Russian Double Agents and Operational Games

THE KREMLIN FILES / COLUMN — There are similarities among intelligence agencies worldwide. All professional services rely on tradecraft to recruit [...] More

Russia Europe Intelligence

Greenland’s Worth a Fight and Russia’s Trying to Start One

Emma Overell

Greenland’s Worth a Fight and Russia’s Trying to Start One

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

Greenland’s Worth a Fight and Russia’s Trying to Start One

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The “quickest way for Russia to penetrate our naval defenses is steaming from the Arctic to the North Atlantic.” The [...] More

Americas Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery North America Expert View

The Latest

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

Walter Pincus

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

OPINION — “We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production [...] More

Americas Fine Print North America United States Walter Pincus

The Drone War’s Real Problem Isn’t Technology — It’s Speed

Peter Newell

The Drone War’s Real Problem Isn’t Technology — It’s Speed

OPINION — When Steve Blank and I sat down over coffee a decade ago and realized that the customer discovery process in Lean was identical to what I'd [...] More

Tech/Cyber Alternative Perspectives

The War’s Next Phase: Five Indicators That Matter Most

General Scott Miller (Ret.)

The War’s Next Phase: Five Indicators That Matter Most

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – I’m always reluctant to comment on current events, as it feels a bit like being an armchair quarterback, but I have been asked [...] More

Iran Middle East Expert View
{{}}