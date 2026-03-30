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Blockade by Permission: How Iran Determines Who Gets Through Hormuz

Rather than shutting the Strait of Hormuz outright, Iran is selectively allowing favored vessels through - turning one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints into a tool of geopolitical leverage.

Blockade by Permission: How Iran Determines Who Gets Through Hormuz
Middle EastIran

MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 22: The Albina Bulk carrier sits anchored on March 22, 2026 at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat, Oman

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(Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

For roughly two weeks, the Karachi, a Pakistani-flagged Aframax tanker loaded with crude at Das Island in Abu Dhabi, sat waiting for a signal that never came through official channels. When it finally moved, it did not take the standard shipping lane.

It hugged the Iranian coast, threading through the narrow gap between the islands of Larak and Qeshm, a route mariners are normally advised against, before tracking out into the Gulf of Oman. The tanker’s AIS transponder was broadcasting throughout, as if Tehran wanted the world to watch. The message was unmistakable: Iran was not simply closing the Strait of Hormuz. It was deciding, vessel by vessel, who had earned the right to pass.

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