Why a War in the Middle East Is Hitting Australians at the Petrol Pump

OPINION – Economic insulation is no longer guaranteed by geography. Australia is nevertheless very vulnerable to geopolitical unrest in the Middle East despite its distance from the region, especially through international energy markets. The recent escalation between Iran and important regional players has once again shown how swiftly economic effects from the Gulf War can spread across continents. Australian consumers, businesses, and governments are facing a well-known but growing reality: distant battles have home repercussions as oil prices rise and supply chains tighten.

According to recent Treasury modelling, prolonged fighting may cause Australia's inflation to rise by much to 1.25 percentage points while slowing GDP growth by 0.6 percent over the medium run ( Reuters , 2026 ). This risk is more than just theoretical. It is already unfolding across fuel prices, transport costs, and broader inflationary pressures.

The Strategic Centrality of the Middle East

About 20 percent of the world's oil supply goes through the Strait of Hormuz , which is at the centre of the world's energy vulnerability. Global supply and pricing mechanisms are quickly impacted by any disruption, whether it is from military escalation, blockades, or attacks on infrastructure.

Australia is still largely dependent on imported refined petroleum products even though it is a significant exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Australia suffers domestically from increased fuel and transportation costs while benefiting from high global energy prices through export income due to this structural dependency.

This vulnerability has been highlighted by recent tensions. Analysts warn that short-term price increases in Australia could reach 40 cents per liter due to oil price spikes associated with Middle East unrest ( ABC News, 2026 ).

Transmission Channels: From Oil Shock to Inflation

The method of economic transmission is both quick and extensive. Growing oil prices directly affect the cost of gasoline, which in turn affects manufacturing, transportation, and logistics costs across the economy. In the end, these expenses are transferred to customers.

Higher oil costs affect everything from grocery and delivery services to construction and aviation, according to Commonwealth Bank study, demonstrating how ubiquitous energy-driven inflation is ( CommBank, 2026 ).

This dynamic is strikingly illustrated by recent occurrences. Fuel price spikes associated with the turmoil in the Middle East have already compelled Australian companies, such as those in the transportation, aviation, and logistics sectors, to raise prices and pass costs on to customers ( The Guardian , 2026 ).

Monetary policy responses exacerbate the inflationary effect. The Reserve Bank of Australia is under pressure to maintain or raise interest rates in response to rising inflation, which slows economic development. As a result, there is a classic stagflationary risk: slower growth coupled with price increases.

Structural Vulnerabilities in Australia’s Energy System

Long-standing structural flaws are the cause of Australia's vulnerability to global energy shocks.

First, in comparison to norms set by the International Energy Agency, the nation's strategic fuel reserves are comparatively low. Because of this, Australia is susceptible to temporary supply outages, especially during protracted geopolitical crises.

Second, over the past 20 years, Australia's refining capacity has drastically decreased, increasing reliance on imported refined fuels. As demonstrated by current shortages connected to both Middle East tensions and regional export restrictions, this reliance becomes particularly problematic when global supply lines are disturbed.

Third, domestic price volatility has resulted from the integration of domestic gas markets with international LNG markets. Although LNG exports bring in a significant amount of money, they also expose domestic customers to changes in global prices. Because of this, even in situations where domestic output is robust , Australian consumers may have to deal with rising gas and energy costs.

Beyond Energy: Broader Economic Impacts

The conflict in the Middle East affects more than just fuel prices. Particularly at risk are industries that rely significantly on fuel and transportation, such as manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

According to recent data, Australia's construction industry is already under strain due to increased oil and freight costs, which are driving up the price of products like bitumen, steel, and cement ( The Australian , 2026 ).

Furthermore, there are extra hazards associated with supply chain disruptions, especially through important maritime routes. Secure shipping channels across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific are essential to Australia's trade-dependent economy. Any prolonged interruption to these routes could result in shortages, delays, and higher expenses in a number of industries.

Policy Imperatives for Australia

Global energy shocks are recurrent, which emphasises the necessity of an all-encompassing and proactive policy response. Australia needs to build structural resilience instead of reactive measures.

Strategic Fuel Security

Australia should significantly expand its strategic petroleum reserves and ensure compliance with International Energy Agency standards. Temporary measures such as relaxing fuel standards or releasing emergency reserves are insufficient substitutes for long-term preparedness.

Investment in domestic refining capacity should also be reconsidered as part of a broader national security strategy. While global markets offer efficiency, overdependence creates strategic vulnerability.

Energy Diversification and Transition

It is both geopolitically and environmentally necessary to accelerate the switch to renewable energy. Australia would be less vulnerable to outside shocks if it relied less on imported fossil fuels.

Long-term energy independence can be improved by investing in wind, solar, and hydrogen energy, especially in places like South Australia. To prevent short-term supply gaps and price volatility, the transition must be handled carefully.

Domestic Gas Reservation Policy

Australia should look into enhancing domestic gas reserve systems to ensure that a part of output is distributed to the local market at stable prices. The Western Australian approach provides a viable roadmap for balancing export revenues and domestic affordability.

Maritime and Strategic Security

Given the significance of global shipping routes, Australia must improve its maritime security capabilities and strengthen ties with regional partners. Maintaining global energy flows requires protecting freedom of passage, particularly in important chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz.

This involves diplomatic involvement, participation in global security initiatives, and naval capability development.

Economic Buffer Mechanisms

Short-term policy solutions are also useful for minimising immediate consequences. These could include targeted fuel subsidies, cost-of-living adjustments, and assistance for vulnerable industries.

However, such policies must be carefully constructed to prevent distorting market signals or jeopardising long-term energy transition objectives.

The Middle East wars are no longer remote geopolitical occurrences with little importance to Australia. In a linked global economy, they pose urgent and visible threats to home security.

The current crisis has highlighted a fundamental reality: Australia's economic resiliency is inextricably linked to global energy security. Rising oil prices, interrupted supply chains, and inflationary pressures are not outliers; they are structural characteristics of a globalised energy system.

Canberra's policymakers face a clear challenge. Australia must anticipate, rather than simply respond to, external shocks. This calls for a combination of strategic reserves, diverse energy sources, strong domestic policy, and active international participation.

Failure to act will expose Australia to the next Gulf disaster. Strategic foresight, by contrast, offers a pathway toward resilience in an increasingly volatile world.

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