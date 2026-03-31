Telling China's Story Well: The PRC's Strategic Narrative as an Instrument of National Power

Executive Summary

Since President Xi Jinping's 2013 directive to "tell the story of China well" (讲好中国古事), the People's Republic of China has developed a systematic thirteen-year strategy treating "discourse power" (话语权) as a core component of Comprehensive National Power (CNP). This approach has enabled measurable influence gains, demonstrating that narrative power is not supplementary propaganda but a strategic weapon comparable to hard power.

Introduction

‘Chinamaxxing’ is a 2026 viral trend where non-Chinese social media users are sharing videos of themselves “learning to be Chinese” by adopting Chinese lifestyle and wellness behaviors. This trend is a recent example of the PRC’s growing soft power and influence around the world. As the U.S.’ soft power declines, China is swiftly catching up, narrowing its gap to only 1.5 points according to BrandFinance’s 2026 Global Soft Power Index.

China’s influence has been growing due to a long-term, concerted effort to “tell the story of China well” (讲好中国古事), a phase which President Xi introduced in 2013, elevating strategic narrative to a core priority of Chinese statecraft. In 2021, he elaborated on this directive, instructing Party members to "work hard to cultivate a trustworthy, loveable, and respectable image of China" (努力塑造可信、可爱、可敬的中国形象) in order to “expand China’s circle of friends”.

Theoretical Foundation

China's strategic narrative derives from Sun Tzu's principle of subduing enemies through persuasion rather than force. Chinese strategic documents explicitly position discourse power alongside territory, population, and military capability as determinants of national strength. The "Yellow Book of International Politics" places discourse power in the outer ring of CNP factors, while Xi's 2021 elaboration called for cultivating a "trustworthy, loveable, respectable" (可信、可爱、可敬) Chinese image.

Unlike Western diplomacy that treats communications as supplementary to policy, China elevates soft power to strategic equivalence with hard power—a fundamental departure with significant implications for great power competition.

The Four Pillars Framework

The PRC organizes its strategic messaging around four thematic pillars:

The Party: Narratives like "Rural Revival" and "Peaceful Pluralism" (Xinjiang content) demonstrate CCP benevolence and governance capability.

The Dream: Stories of deliverymen-poets and young scientists portray China as a meritocracy where aspirations flourish.

The Culture: "Cosmopolitan Cool" (viral cyberpunk Chongqing content) and "Heritage Glam" position Chinese civilization as ascendant and globally relevant.

The Cooperation: Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure and peacekeeping narratives frame China as a responsible global power.

These pillars are substantiated by $962.1 billion channeled through BRI across 126 countries since 2013, with Southeast Asia ($237.7 billion) and Africa ($230.4 billion) as primary recipients.

Precision Propaganda Methodology

The PRC employs a sophisticated three-tier targeting system:

Classification segments countries by relationship type. Competitors like the United States receive passive, data-driven messaging. Partnership-open nations receive "soft stories" emphasizing cultural connection. BRI members receive proactive development and poverty alleviation content.

Stratification differentiates elite versus mass audiences. Political elites receive messaging emphasizing commonality. Academic elites receive logic-driven, research-based content. Mass audiences are subdivided by age—younger audiences via internet slang and new media; traditional audiences via conventional channels.

Grouping targets individual characteristics including gender, religion, age, and interests, with particular emphasis on cultivating internet influencers. Beijing has hosted American influencers on curated trips designed to generate organic positive content.

Measurable Impact

The strategy is delivering quantifiable results. The Lowy Institute Southeast Asia Influence Index shows China leading the United States across most ASEAN nations with an aggregate regional score of China 65 versus US 25—a 40-point advantage. China holds significant leads in Myanmar (+37), Laos (+34), Cambodia (+20), and Singapore (+22). The US leads only in the Philippines (+13) and Timor-Leste (+40).

The ISEAS State of Southeast Asia Survey 2025 reveals Southeast Asians choosing the United States over China dropped from 61.1% in 2023 to 49.5% in 2024—an 11.6 percentage point decline in one year. The BrandFinance 2026 Global Soft Power Index shows the US-China soft power gap narrowed to just 1.5 points.

Beyond influence metrics, the strategy has enabled direct interference operations. In April 2025, Philippine security officials revealed China's state-sponsored campaign to influence midterm elections through Chinese Embassy payments to local firms hiring "keyboard warriors."

Strategic Recommendations

Five imperatives emerge for US and allied policymakers:

1. Recognize the system: China's narrative architecture is coherent strategy requiring equally systematic responses.

2. Address counter-narrative gaps: The US lacks an equivalent positive narrative framework; American messaging remains reactive criticism rather than proactive aspiration.

3. Link economic and narrative strategy: BRI's $962 billion creates narrative infrastructure; debt relationships generate dependency translating into discourse power.

4. Develop precision capabilities: Allied nations require granularity in audience segmentation matching PRC's elite/mass stratification.

5. Treat ASEAN as bellwether: Southeast Asia demonstrates China is winning the influence competition; it offers both warning and laboratory for broader competition.

Conclusion

Xi Jinping's directive to "tell China's story well" has evolved into a comprehensive strategic narrative system that treats persuasion as power. Through the Four Pillars framework, precision propaganda methodology, and sustained investment across policy, pop culture, and personality channels, the PRC has achieved measurable influence gains in critical regions. The strategic implication is clear: in an era where discourse power contributes to comprehensive national power, nations that fail to proactively assert their own narratives will find themselves playing roles assigned by others. The contest for the future will be won not only by those with the strongest economies and militaries, but by those who tell the most compelling stories.

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