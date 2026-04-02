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Can the U.S. Win the Critical Minerals Competition?

The Trump administration has gone all-in to counter China’s minerals edge. Will it be enough?

Can the U.S. Win the Critical Minerals Competition?
United StatesAmericasNorth America

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 19: The Wilmington ARCO refinery is seen before dawn on December 19, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Crude oil prices have reached the highest level since before the U.S.-led war in Iraq began. Unexpectedly heavy draws on U.S. crude inventories and fears of unrest in the Middle East have been driving prices higher.

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Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

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Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

What U.S. national security interest binds Greenland, Argentina, the Congo, and the Cook Islands? What was the impetus for the recent “strategic resilience” bill in Congress? And as Washington retreats from many global alliances, what’s the issue driving a U.S. push for closer ties with more than 50 nations?

The answer to all three questions involves critical minerals – integral elements in everything from smartphones to cars to major weapons systems, and an issue that has surged in strategic importance as China weaponizes its advantages in the minerals supply chain.

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