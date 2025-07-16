Skip to content
Ukraine’s Defense may Hinge on Offensive Operations

Drones, deep strikes, and the future of warfare

Ukraine's Defense may Hinge on Offensive Operations
RussiaUkraineDoDEurope

VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE - JULY 16: VINNYTSIA REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT - Smoke and flame rises following the Russian drone attack on the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine. Drones struck facilities of civilian industrial infrastructure. At least eight people were injured.

(

Photo by Vinnytsia Reg. Military Admin./Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – Russia has been bombarding Ukrainian cities with massive aerial assaults, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to send more anti-missile weapons systems to Kyiv. Trump also issued an ultimatum of additional U.S. sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to end his attacks and agree to a ceasefire within 50 days – as of Monday.

Amid the barrage of Russian attacks, experts note that the commitment of additional Patriot systems will allow Ukraine to defend itself but won’t do much to move the needle toward ending the war, unless Putin flinches at the threat of sanctions, which he has not done. “Ukraine was given just enough support not to lose against Russia under President Joe Biden, but never enough support to actually win and end this war,” writes former Chief of CIA’s Central Eurasia Division Rob Dannenberg in a piece exclusive to The Cipher Brief this week. Meanwhile, there are signs that President Trump’s patience is wearing thin.

watch now