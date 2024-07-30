U.S. Navy’s Ukraine Lesson: We Need More Sea Drones

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — Ukraine continues to strike Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, an area that has seen the most dynamic fighting in the war, most dramatically, in the retreat of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

A primary method Ukraine has used to target Russian naval assets in the region was captured in a black-and-white video, shot with what appears to be thermal imaging showing a speed boat approaching the Russian Navy warship “Ivanovets” in the Black Sea. The small vessel lurches over the waves, and within seconds, slams into the Russian ship.