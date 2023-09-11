UN Peacekeepers on the way out as Terrorists gain ground in Mali

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — As the Mali government grapples with political turmoil, a splinter faction of the militant group ISIS, known as ISIS-GS or ISIS in the Greater Sahara, has almost doubled the territory it controls in the West African country according to a United Nations report.

According to the authors, continuous attacks and bloodshed initiated by the group have weakened the authority of signatories to the 2015 peace deal – the government, a pro-government militia and an amalgam of groups pursuing autonomy in the north.