Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Experts Warn of Insurgents' Paradise in West Africa

JNIM controls territory five times the size of Texas

Experts Warn of Insurgents' Paradise in West Africa
TerrorismAfricaCounterterrorism

Courtesy: Gettyimages

Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING– A terrorist group with links to Al Qaeda now controls a swath of territory five times the size of Texas, threatens the governments of at least three nations, and is growing rapidly in number and overall support. Yet there are few headlines about Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), and governments or counterterrorism experts don't seem to have a plan to stop them.

JNIM is now the most powerful terrorist organization in Africa, and among the most potent jihadist groups anywhere. Beyond its territorial conquests, JNIM fields an estimated 6,000 fighters, counts thousands more civilian supporters, and has established streams of revenue based on everything from extortion to drug trafficking to collecting ransom payments from kidnappings.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Sacred Decisions and Surrender

Rain of Ruin

Sacred Decisions and Surrender

BOOK REVIEW: Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima and the Surrender of JapanBy Richard Overy / W.W. NortonReviewed by: Sonya Seunghye LimThe Reviewer — [...] More

Rain of Ruin

America’s Moonshot Moment in AI

Geof Kahn

America’s Moonshot Moment in AI

OPINION — Jesse Owens' historic gold medal victories at the 1936 Berlin Olympics exemplified American repudiation of Nazi ideology and Hitler’s [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives
Experts Warn of Insurgents' Paradise in West Africa

Experts Warn of Insurgents' Paradise in West Africa

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING– A terrorist group with links to Al Qaeda now controls a swath of territory five times the size of Texas, threatens the [...] More

TerrorismAfricaCounterterrorism

Report for Monday, July 21, 2025

7:50 America/New_York Monday, July 21 [...] More

Open Source Reports

Report for Friday, July 18, 2025

9:03 America/New_York Friday, July 18 [...] More

Open Source Reports

Dead Drop: July 18

IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION: CIA’s existential threat might not be what you think it is, the CIA’s EXDIR is back in business, a warning to be careful of [...] More

Does the CIA Have a Trust Problem?

Does the CIA Have a Trust Problem?

In a recent opinion piece published in The Cipher Brief, former senior CIA Executive Mark Kelton suggests that the country’s leading intelligence [...] More

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

Ralph Goff

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

EXPERT Q&A — President Donald Trump has offered a strong hand of support to Ukraine in recent days, pledging new weapons and threatening Russia with [...] More

Ralph GoffEurope

Report for Thursday, July 17, 2025

9:03 America/New_York Thursday, July 17 [...] More

Open Source Reports

The Latest

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

OPINION — Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the ASEAN Summit. Rubio described the [...] More
ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

Masoud Andarabi

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

OPINION — In recent weeks, reports of Russia considering formal engagement and recognition of the Taliban have reignited debate around international [...] More
AfghanistanAlternative PerspectivesAsia

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

Rob Dannenberg

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

“To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special [...] More
RussiaUkraineEurope
watch now