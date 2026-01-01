Skip to content
Iran’s Protests Expose Deeper Fragility as Leaders Struggle to Contain Crisis

Dissent Intensifies as Inflation, Mismanagement Shake Public Confidence

Middle EastIran

An Iranian woman stands in an area outside a holy shrine in northern Tehran, Iran, on December 31, 2025, following the latest unrest in Iran. Protests in Tehran begin due to economic problems and the collapse of the national currency.

(

Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

)
Norman T. Roule
By Norman T. Roule
Former National Intelligence Manager for Iran, ODNI
Norman Roule is a geopolitical and energy consultant who served for 34 years in the Central Intelligence Agency, managing numerous programs relating to Iran and the Middle East. He also served as the National Intelligence Manager for Iran (NIM-I) at ODNI, where he was responsible for all aspects of national intelligence policy related to Iran.

CIPHER BRIEF EXPERT INTERVIEW -- Economic grievances in Iran have sparked demonstrations for a fifth straight day, with protests surfacing in Tehran and multiple provincial cities as inflation, a collapsing currency, and worsening living conditions fuel public anger.

Reports from state-linked media, local officials, and rights groups confirm new clashes and at least one additional death, though accounts differ over whether the deceased was a member of a pro-government militia or a protester. Several other incidents of violence were reported in western and southern regions, but independent verification remains difficult.

Keep reading...Show less
