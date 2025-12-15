Skip to content
Winter is Coming to Ukraine as it Faces a New Kind of War and Uncertainty About a Key Ally

From nightly air raids to political uncertainty, former senior CIA officers report a resilient population amid an unsettled strategic future

EuropeUkraine

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 2024: A Ukrainian drone operator pilots an attack drone during a test flight.

(

Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Berlin on Monday for an intense round of diplomacy with top U.S. and European officials, part of a fast-moving push to find a workable plan to end the war. His meetings follow an unusually long session on Sunday with President Donald Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who claimed significant progress in their discussions.

Meanwhile, a stream of European leaders - including Finland’s president, Britain’s prime minister, France’s president, and NATO’s secretary general are joining the talks. Russia was not invited.

