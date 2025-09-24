Skip to content
Ukraine’s Great Cyber Heist

Kyiv is turning Moscow’s favorite weapon into an intelligence coup

Tech/CyberEuropeUkraine

KYIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 18: Light installation by Ukrainian artist and lighting designer Mykola Kabluka and the Expolight team on the Mother Ukraine (or Motherland Monument) in Kyiv.

(

Photo by Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE -- For more than a decade, Moscow honed a shadow playbook — blending disinformation, ransomware, supply-chain sabotage, and quiet cyber theft to steal technology and weaken its rivals. That model once gave the Kremlin an edge. But today, in a striking reversal, Kyiv is flipping the script.

In the past year, Ukrainian state and proxy cyber actors have shifted from primarily defensive disruption to strategic intelligence collection. They have breached Russian military networks, leaked operational files on high-end platforms, and even broadcast battlefield realities inside Russia itself. The result is a palpable asymmetric inversion: Russian tools of statecraft are being used against Moscow, stripping the Kremlin of secrecy and, crucially, generating intelligence that informs Western militaries and policymakers about vulnerabilities in Russia’s most sensitive capabilities.

