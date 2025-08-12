Skip to content
Are Undersea Cables a “Backdoor for Espionage” Against the U.S.?

Washington is worried about China’s access to a vast data network on the ocean floor

ChinaIntelligenceTech/CyberAsia

Wainscott, N.Y.: Barge off the coast of Beach Lane in Wainscott, New York on March 22, 2023, where work began to connect the lay undersea cable that will bringpower from the South Fork Wind Farm.

(

Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and members of Congress are warning that China may be engaged in underwater espionage – accessing government and private-sector data that travel via the vast global network of undersea cables.

The FCC voted Thursday to accelerate the deployment of American-made submarine cable systems, and prohibit the use of technology manufactured in China in any subsea cables that reach the United States. And last month the chairs of three House committees wrote to the CEOs of Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, asking them to identify the extent to which the subsea cable systems they use are produced, maintained, or repaired by China-based firms.

