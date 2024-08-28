Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

August 28th, 2024 | 8:24 AM ET

Russia v. Ukraine – in an African Desert 

Russian forces have been active in Africa for years. Now Ukraine may have found ways to hunt them down.

DEEP DIVE
Supporters of the Malian President wave Russian flags during a rally to support the military regime in Bamako on May 13, 2022. (Photo by OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: August 28th, 2024

By Peter Green

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The column of Malian government soldiers and Russian mercenaries from the former Wagner Group was advancing through a shallow valley in the southern Sahara desert in late July, several hundred miles north of the legendary caravanserai of Timbuktu, when a roadside bomb exploded, halting the troops and their vehicles.

What followed was a three-day battle, pitting Tuareg separatists against the Malians and their Russian protectors near the town of Tinzaouaten. When a sandstorm prompted a retreat, the Malians and Russians stumbled into an ambush by an al-Qaeda-linked Islamic militia group known as the JNIM, which has cooperated with the Tuaregs. Scores of Wagner fighters and Malian soldiers were killed, and several more were captured.

