Iran Power Struggle Looms After President’s Death

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Even before the body of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was found, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 85-year-old Supreme Leader, tweeted an exhortation for calm. “The nation doesn’t need to be worried or anxious,” he said, “as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all.”

No disruption at all. Put another way, the bland and repressive Raisi would not be missed, not even by his patron.