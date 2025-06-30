Skip to content
Beijing’s Rare Disclosure on DF-5B Missile Signals Shift in Nuclear Messaging

ChinaNuclearmilitaryAsia

Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China.

(

Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield." She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- China’s state television put a rare public focus on Beijing’s DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month, revealing key details that mark a significant shift in Beijing’s nuclear messaging amid rising global tensions and in the midst of unraveling key arms control agreements.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the upgraded DF-5B missile is reportedly capable of carrying up to 10 independently targetable warheads, each with a destructive yield estimated to be 200 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. Exact figures remain difficult to verify, as independent assessments vary. But CCTV claims that the missile’s range is approximately 12,000 kilometers (7,460 miles), putting most of the continental United States and Europe within reach. So, why does this matter?

watch now