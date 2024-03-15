Iraq’s Dangerous Mix: 2,500 U.S. Troops, Iran-backed Militias and Battle for Influence

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Almost 21 years after the United States invaded Iraq and toppled Saddam Hussein, the nation is home to a contest between U.S. and Iranian interests. The war in Gaza has not only made that contest more dangerous for Iraq, it has also raised questions about the U.S. presence in the country.

“Iraq continues to pose a challenge for any successful U.S. policy,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, citing the recent spate of attacks by Iran-backed militias against American targets in Iraq, and calls by the Iraqi government for U.S. forces to leave the country.