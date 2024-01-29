Tower 22 and the Path to a Wider War

SUBSCRIBER+REPORTING – A deadly strike by an unmanned aerial drone that took three American lives at a U.S. base in Jordan is stoking fears of broader war in the Middle East.

As anger soars over American support for Israel’s war in Gaza, Iranian-backed militia groups have launched non-stop attacks against U.S. bases in the region. The fear – before the weekend attack – was that one of those strikes would take American lives, turning what had been a careful pattern of smaller-scale strikes and counterstrikes between the U.S. and Iranian-backed groups into something far more dangerous, perhaps even a full-on war between the U.S. and Iran.