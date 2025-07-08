Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:54 America/Chicago Tuesday, July 8

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES​THE AMERICAS​THE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPE​THE MIDDLE EAST​ASIA & OCEANIA​AFRICA​CYBER, TECH & MARKETSREPORT INFO

Report for Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Report for Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Pentagon says it will send more military aid to Ukraine.

Germany's Pistorius outlines emergency draft plans.

Iran’s president says Israel tried to kill him during the 12-day war.

Houthis claim first ship sinking this year in Red Sea attack.

China risks global heavy rare-earth supply to stop Myanmar rebel advance.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now