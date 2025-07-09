Skip to content
Report for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

TODAY'S TOP STORIES

Taiwan launches 10-day military drills to counter Chinese threats

Sources reporting Hegseth did not inform White House before pausing weapon shipments to Ukraine

White House Weighs Giving Ukraine Another Patriot Air-Defense System

European intelligence officials warn that a Russian sabotage campaign is escalating

Trump, Netanyahu meet a second time as gaps said to narrow in Gaza ceasefire talks

