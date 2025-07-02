Iran is a Terrorist State

OPINION — Since 1984, Iran has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation is justified, given Iran’s continued support of proxies and criminal organizations that kill and terrorize innocent people. That behavior continues today, with the government of Ali Hosseini Khamenei surveilling, harassing, and detaining thousands of Iranians for allegedly aiding Israel -- and offending the morality police, who enforce Iran’s dress code for women.

The U.S. – Israel bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow was more than justified. Iran was enriching uranium at 60% purity, a few weeks away from 90% purity for nuclear weapons. And given Iran’s stated intent to destroy Israel, the bombing of these nuclear sites made imminent sense, especially given the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) recent report that Iran was concealing information on its nuclear program, to include weaponization.

Terror Abroad

Iran has a long history of using terrorism as a tool of asymmetric warfare against the U.S. and its allies.

In April 1983, Iran was found guilty of supporting their proxy, Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization, a terrorist organization, for the bombing of the U.S. embassy in Beirut that killed 63 and wounded 34, to include eight CIA officers. One of those officers was the visiting Director of the Office of Near East and South Asia Analysis, Robert C. Ames.

In October 1983, the Iranian government was found responsible for the Beirut barracks bombing by the Islamic Jihad Organization, which killed 241 U.S. service members, 58 French soldiers and 6 civilians, injuring 60.

These two terrorist bombings apparently emboldened Iran into thinking that terrorism can be effective in eroding U.S. resolve. Thus, Iran continued to support their proxies – Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen, and Shiite groups in Iraq and Syria – in its war with the U.S. and Israel.

In June 1996, Iran was behind the bombing of Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 airmen and 498 U.S. and international military and civilian members injured. A U.S. court ruled that Iran – and its proxy Hezbollah Al-Hejaz -- was responsible for the attack, providing the funding, support and direction.

This was the very overt Iran, confident in perpetrating these bold acts of terrorism.

Terror at Home

What was less visible, however, was the government’s harsh treatment of its own people. The international community saw some of this in 2009, when the government ensured that incumbent Mahmood Ahmadinejad was reelected president, despite opposition leader, Mir -Hossein Mousavi, having widespread support from the public, promising hope and change. This “Green Movement” galvanized the Iranian people, resulting in protests, demonstrations and civil disobedience. The regime’s response was predictable: using brutal force to suppress the demonstrations and arrest the protesters.

This has always been the regime’s response to peaceful protests: suppressing and arresting the protesters. We saw this in September 2022 when Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian -- died in police custody; arrested by the so-called morality policy for improperly wearing her Hijab headscarf. Eyewitnesses reported that Amini was severely beaten and died because of police brutality.

The Iranian people were irate with the brutal death of Amini. Protests erupted throughout Iran. Iran Human Rights reported that at least 476 people were killed by security forces. Amnesty International reported that Iranian security forces fired into groups with live ammunition and killed protesters by beating them with batons.

Amini’s death gave rise to the global movement of: Woman, Life, Liberty.

The regime is now conducting a war against its own people, with widespread arrests of anyone protesting human rights abuses and corruption of the regime in power.

We would be remiss if we think the Ayatollah has given up on the use of terrorism to intimidate and deal with critics in opposition to his leadership. We would also be remiss if we think the theocracy will cease pursuing a nuclear weapons capability. The regime wants sanctions relief, and they’re prepared to eschew nuclear weapons to get this relief. Eventually, however, they will pursue their nuclear weapons program. We should be prepared.

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times