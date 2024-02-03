Message Delivered: U.S. Retaliates for Attack that Killed Service Members

SUBSCRIBER+REPORTING – The U.S. carried out a barrage of airstrikes against more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday, shortly after the bodies of three U.S. service members killed earlier this week in Jordan, were returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The U.S. military said its strikes lasted 30 minutes and hit targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the militias they support–groups that have claimed responsibility for more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces since Israel’s invasion of Gaza last October. One of those groups, an umbrella organization known as the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, said it carried out the January 28 attack on the U.S. base known as Tower 22.