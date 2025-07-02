Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

National security experts weigh in on the best books of the season

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading
Espionagenational security
27 June 2024, Schleswig-Holstein, St. Peter-Ording: The sun shines on the beach of St. Peter-Ording, which is frequented by tourists. ((Photo by Axel Heimken/dpa picture alliance via Getty Images))
Bill Harlow
By Bill Harlow
Senior Editor, Under/Cover, The Cipher Brief
Bill Harlow served on active duty in the United States Navy for 25 years – retiring as a Captain. He has served as Assistant White House Press Secretary, spokesman for the Secretary of the Navy and as chief spokesman for the Director of Central Intelligence. Harlow is the author of the novel, Circle William and has co-authored four New York Times best-selling books, including George Tenet’s At the Center of the Storm. 
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

CIPHER BRIEF FEATURE REPORTING -- With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, now is a good time for our annual summer list of recommended beach reads. Since we are The Cipher Brief, our favorites include not only thrillers and realistic, fast-paced novels – but some notable works of non-fiction on matters of national security, intelligence and foreign policy. And there’s a cookbook thrown in for good measure.

We’ve carefully combed through the books that we’ve recently had reviewed by experts who have lived the spy or spy-related life - and we’ve singled out some titles we think you might enjoy at the beach or wherever you’re taking refuge from the summer heat. (And just a note: if you do click and buy using links, we might make a small commission. At least enough to pay for the paper this was printed on.)

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Iran is a Terrorist State

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Iran is a Terrorist State

OPINION — Since 1984, Iran has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation is justified, given Iran’s continued support of proxies [...] More

Middle EastAmbassador Joseph DeTrani
The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

CIPHER BRIEF FEATURE REPORTING -- With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, now is a good time for our annual summer list of recommended beach [...] More

Espionagenational security

Report for Wednesday, July 2, 2025

7:47 America/Chicago Wednesday, July 2 [...] More

Open Source Reports

The Golden Dome is Missing a Key Focus

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

The Golden Dome is Missing a Key Focus

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION – On January 27, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order aimed at defending the U.S. against an attack by [...] More

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

Getting NATO to Be Able to 'Fight Tonight'

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.)

Getting NATO to Be Able to 'Fight Tonight'

EXPERT Q&A — Last week’s NATO summit in The Hague was largely seen as a success, with all members (except Spain) agreeing to raise the alliance’s [...] More

Europe

Report for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

8:18 America/Chicago Tuesday, July 1 [...] More

Open Source Reports

Covering the Blaze the World Forgot

BOOK REVIEW: Fuji Fire: Sifting Ashes of a Forgotten U.S. Marine Corps TragedyBy Chas Henry / Potomac BooksReviewed by: Bill HarlowThe Reviewer — [...] More

Fuji Fire

The Math Behind Trump's $1 Trillion Defense Budget

Walter Pincus

The Math Behind Trump's $1 Trillion Defense Budget

OPINION — “The President's FY ‘26 [Fiscal Year 2026] National Defense Budget requests $1.01 trillion, which is a 13 percent increase from FY '25 [...] More

Walter PincusFine Printmilitary

An Urgent Call to Close the Loopholes on Chips and China

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

An Urgent Call to Close the Loopholes on Chips and China

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION -- The core lessons from the Cold War should guide us as we face the new “Axis of Aggressors” today. First among these, [...] More

ChinaRear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryTech/CyberAsia

The Latest

A Good NATO Summit, Though Russia Won a Round

General Philip M. Breedlove

A Good NATO Summit, Though Russia Won a Round

EXPERT Q&A — NATO leaders convened in The Hague this week for a summit aiming to strengthen the alliance's defenses, with the ever encroaching threat [...] More
Europe

NATO Wins Will Have an Impact

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

NATO Wins Will Have an Impact

CIPHER BRIEF EXPERT Q&A — NATO leaders convened at The Hague this week and agreed to raise the alliance’s defense spending target to 5% GDP, marking [...] More
RussiaRear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryUkraineNATOEurope

North Korea’s Sticking Points: Abduction and Uranium Enrichment

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

North Korea’s Sticking Points: Abduction and Uranium Enrichment

OPINION — In September 2002, North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-il, admitted to Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi that North Korea had [...] More
Ambassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
watch now