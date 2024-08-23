How Harris and Walz Would Deal With Global Hot Zones

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – In the tumultuous and often unpredictable 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, this much is clear: the next occupant of the White House will find an in-box loaded with global security challenges. The new president will face wars in Europe and the Middle East (assuming they are still ongoing); an increasingly fraught relationship with China and the possibility of conflict over Taiwan; and a powerful new coalition of adversaries that some have labeled an “axis of authoritarians” – China, Russia, Iran and North Korea – working to counter the U.S. and the West.

A recent report issued by the congressionally-mandated Commission on the National Defense Strategy found that the U.S. is facing “the most challenging global environment with the most severe ramifications since the end of the Cold War.”