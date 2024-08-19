America’s National Security Wake-Up Call

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – A recent report issued by the Congressionally-mandated Commission on the National Defense Strategy paints a bleak picture of future U.S. national security at best. Among its bi-partisan findings: the U.S. is facing “the most challenging global environment with the most severe ramifications since the end of the Cold War.” And according to members of the committee, “The trends are getting worse, not better.”

The Cipher Brief sat down with retired General Jack Keane (Ret.), who served as a committee member and is a former Acting Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army to talk about the report and about what he sees as America’s wake up call.