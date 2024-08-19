Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

August 20th, 2024 | 9:58 PM ET

America’s National Security Wake-Up Call

A new bi-partisan report reveals just how asleep Americans are on national security threats

EXPERT INTERVIEW
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 14: A lone cyclist rides under the U.S. Flags on the National Mall and past the U.S. Capitol Building at daybreak on August 14, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)
Posted: August 19th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – A recent report issued by the Congressionally-mandated Commission on the National Defense Strategy paints a bleak picture of future U.S. national security at best.  Among its bi-partisan findings: the U.S. is facing “the most challenging global environment with the most severe ramifications since the end of the Cold War.” And according to members of the committee, “The trends are getting worse, not better.”

The Cipher Brief sat down with retired General Jack Keane (Ret.), who served as a committee member and is a former Acting Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army to talk about the report and about what he sees as America’s wake up call.

