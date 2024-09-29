Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

After Nasrallah Assassination, Hezbollah and Israel Face Uncharted Territory

Can a battered Hezbollah strike back? And what will Iran do next?

Buildings were leveled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: September 29th, 2024

By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

DEEP DIVE – Hezbollah has lost an experienced, deeply committed leader – and a lot more.

Hezbollah’s longtime secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, and some of the organization’s most valuable military commanders were killed Friday when Israeli warplanes dropped 80 heavy bombs, including so-called “bunker busters,” on an underground Hezbollah command and control center in Beirut.

