Hezbollah is Operating in Latin America. What does that mean for the U.S.?

The United States this month, announced a fresh slate of sanctions on a family nexus of seven Hezbollah operatives and bankrollers spanning Lebanon to Latin America, with officials accusing the individuals and their organizations of providing material support for the terrorist outfit's footprint in the US's backyard.

Key on the list was Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, a Lebanese national and alleged key player in executing the 1994 attack on the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people. According to the US Treasury Department, Rada resided in South America for over a decade, operating a charcoal business that traded between Colombia and Lebanon, with more than eight percent of the profits benefitting Hezbollah.