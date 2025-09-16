Skip to content
Cyber Initiatives Group Fall Summit
Europe Prepares for War

“War footing” looks different in East and West – but increasingly, the continent is focused on defense

Europe Prepares for War
Europemilitary

British Army Apache AH-64E attack helicopters are prepared for take off from Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk alongside Wildcat reconnaissance helicopters (right) and RAF Chinook support helicopters, before heading to Estonia to train alongside Nato allies on Exercise Steadfast Defender 24.

(

Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.

DEEP DIVE – From large-scale military drills to increased defense spending to the continent’s easternmost nations fortifying their borders with Russia, Europe is preparing for war.

Under pressure from the U.S. and threats from Russia, most NATO member nations have pledged to spend 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defense and individual nations and smaller regional blocs are taking measures of their own: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are building a network of physical barriers as part of a “Baltic Defense Line”; the Nordic nations are implementing a “total defense” strategy; and the European Union (EU) has launched a Black Sea strategy to bolster regional defense and infrastructure in Southern Europe.

It’s all part of a paradigm shift in European defense policy that Lt. Gen. Sean Clancy, head of the EU’s military committee, calls a “global reset” driven by the heightened threat from Russia, and a fear that Europe’s stalwart defender for eight decades – the United States – may pull away from the continent.

