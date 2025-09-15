Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cyber Initiatives Group Fall Summit
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Can NATO Still Scare Putin?

Experts warn that sanctions alone won’t cut it as Moscow pushes the boundaries of airspace and Western leaders hesitate on red lines.

Can NATO Still Scare Putin?
RussiaEuropeUkraine

People queue in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower in downtown Moscow on September 10, 2025 to enter the Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum at Red Square. Kremlin refuses to comment on drone incursion into Poland after Poland has called on its NATO allies to come to its defence, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday, after Russian drones flew into Polish airspace in an overnight attack on Ukraine.

(

Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – Polish President Karol Nowrocki signed a classified decree over the weekend allowing armed forces of NATO member states to be present in his country after Poland’s airspace was violated by an incursion of 19 Russian drones last week.

Moscow’s incursion, which Western security experts see as a ‘test’ by Russia (even though it has denied those claims) that has prompted a series of responses intended to fend off a potential Russian attack in the future. And Poland isn’t alone. Romania, Lativa, Estonia and Lithuania have also reported drone incursions by Russian since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Threat Con 2025

Related Articles

Ex-NATO Commander Warns Western Inaction Built “Sanctuary” for Russia

General Philip M. Breedlove

Ex-NATO Commander Warns Western Inaction Built “Sanctuary” for Russia

EXPERT Q&A — Russia’s massive drone attack overnight on six Ukrainian regions, which hit energy and gas transport infrastructure and cut off power to [...] More

RussiaChinaUkraineMiddle EastEuropeAsia
Rearming a Fractured Ally: Should the U.S. Let Turkey Back Into the F-35 Program?

Rearming a Fractured Ally: Should the U.S. Let Turkey Back Into the F-35 Program?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is signaling fresh optimism that his country could once again acquire U.S.-made F-35 [...] More

Europemilitary

Lies, Flattery, and Land-Grabs: Putin’s Tactics in Ukraine

Walter Pincus

Lies, Flattery, and Land-Grabs: Putin’s Tactics in Ukraine

OPINION — “The reason why I still remain pessimistic is that everything that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin says is he still wants those four [...] More

UkraineWalter PincusFine PrintEurope

It’s Time to "Fight Like Hell" for Ukraine, Not Capitulate

Rodney Snyder

It’s Time to "Fight Like Hell" for Ukraine, Not Capitulate

OPINION — By now, much of the world has increasingly started to truly understand just how far Russia’s Vladimir Putin is from Ukraine and the West [...] More

UkraineEuropeAlternative Perspectives

We Blinked When Russia Invaded. Naïve Diplomacy Won’t Fix it.

Joey Gagnard

We Blinked When Russia Invaded. Naïve Diplomacy Won’t Fix it.

OPINION -- I am a pessimist when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine situation. Talks at the White House this week between President Trump, Ukrainian [...] More

Joey GagnardRussiaUkraineEurope

Hard Truths Regarding an Unjust War

Mark Kelton

Hard Truths Regarding an Unjust War

OPINION — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an illegal and brutal war of aggression. Moscow is solely responsible for unleashing this conflict, and the [...] More

UkraineEurope

The Latest

Inside Ukraine's Innovation Under Fire

Joey Gagnard

Inside Ukraine's Innovation Under Fire

Cipher Brief exclusive: Retired CW5 Joey Gagnard details how Ukrainian commanders are rewriting the rulebook on tech, tactics, and survival.EXPERT [...] More

Joey GagnardRussiaUkraineTech/CyberEuropemilitary

Why Russia Remains a Key Threat Behind the China Axis

Glenn Corn

Why Russia Remains a Key Threat Behind the China Axis

OPINION — You can never count Russia out. More than three years after Vladimir Putin’s failed blitzkrieg on Kyiv, Moscow is proving it still has [...] More

RussiaChinaEuropeAsia

Russia Pays the Price as Ukraine Targets Its Oil Refineries

David Kirichenko

Russia Pays the Price as Ukraine Targets Its Oil Refineries

OPINION — Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Vladimir Putin expected a swift victory from his “special military operation.” Instead, it [...] More

David KirichenkoUkraineEuropeAlternative Perspectives
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025