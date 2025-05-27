Skip to content
As U.S. Commitment Wanes, Europe Faces Questions About its Own Defense

A former top American commander assesses Europe’s ability to support Ukraine – and defend itself

EuropemilitaryNATO

Flags of NATO, Germany and Lithuania are seen prior the arrival of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to address members of Germany's 45th Armoured Brigade (Panzerbrigade 45) of the Bundeswehr at a ceremonial roll-call on May 22, 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

(

(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

)
The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW – In the early weeks of the second Trump administration, questions were raised about Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, as the White House appeared increasingly opposed to aid for Ukraine and took a more sympathetic approach to Moscow. Those concerns remain, but they’ve been joined by a much broader question about European security: Can Europe defend itself, in the event of a full-throated American retreat from NATO?

General Philip Breedlove, who served for three years (2013-2016) as the Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, recently completed a multi-country tour of the continent, as it grapples with those questions about the U.S. commitment. Cipher Brief Managing Editor Tom Nagorski spoke with General Breedlove during his trip, while he was on a stop in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

