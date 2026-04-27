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The Dangerous Trade of State Secrets

From Venezuela to Iran, a string of well-timed wagers is exposing how wartime intelligence can be monetized in public view.

​Armed supporters of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stand guard
United StatesAmericasNorth America

Armed supporters of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stand guard as they monitor vendors from speculating on goods prices in Caracas on January 4, 2026, one day after he was captured in a U.S. raid. Nicolas Maduro's congressman son called on January 4, 2026, for Venezuelans to take to the streets following his father's ouster by US forces and transfer to a New York jail.

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Photo credit: Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP via Getty Images

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

At just after 2 a.m. on January 3, explosions echoed across Caracas. Low-flying aircraft struck military installations. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were seized by U.S. forces and taken into custody to face narco-terrorism charges.

Mere hours before President Trump announced the operation on Truth Social, a newly created Polymarket account had quietly staked just over $32,000 on Maduro’s exit from power by the end of January. When the news broke, that position paid out $436,759 — a return of more than 1,200 percent in under 24 hours, on an event Polymarket itself had been pricing at roughly 5 to 7 percent odds for weeks. The account had been created less than a week before the operation and had placed bets on only one subject: Maduro’s removal.

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