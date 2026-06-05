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Remembering Alex Younger: The Intelligence Chief Who Shaped a Generation

Europe
Sir Richard Moore
By Sir Richard Moore
Former Chief of British Secret Intelligence (MI6)
Sir Richard Moore, KCMG Former Chief of MI6, Chair, Kennedy Memorial Trust, Speaker on Geopolitics, Global Risk & Leadership. Sir Richard Moore recently stepped down as Chief (“C”) of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), which he led from 2020 to 2025, capping a distinguished 40-year career in intelligence and diplomacy.

I don't want to write about Sir Alex Younger, my predecessor as Chief of SIS.

I want to write about my friend.

Keep reading...Show less
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