National Security is Everyone's Business

March 8, 2023 | 7:33 PM ET

Arab Countries are Launching Significant Investments in Space

March 6th, 2023 by Norman T. Roule

Norman T. Roule is a geopolitical and energy consultant who served for 34 years in the Central Intelligence Agency, managing numerous programs relating to Iran and the Middle East. He served as the National Intelligence Manager for Iran (NIM-I) at the ODNI from 2008 until 2017. As NIM-I, he was the principal Intelligence Community (IC) official responsible for overseeing all aspects of national intelligence policy and activities related to Iran, to include IC engagement on Iran issues with senior policymakers in the National Security Council and the Department of State.

EXPERT VIEWFor only the second time since its launch in 1998, the International Space Station (ISS) has welcomed an Arab astronaut. Sultan al-Neyadi will spend six months in orbit in what will be the longest Arab space mission in history.  The Middle East is poised to play a significant role in a global space industry that was valued near $470 billion in 2022. 

The Cipher Brief spoke with Middle East Expert Norm Roule about the growing Arab presence in space and how the region is looking at opportunities in the crowded space market.  

