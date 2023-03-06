Arab Countries are Launching Significant Investments in Space

EXPERT VIEW – For only the second time since its launch in 1998, the International Space Station (ISS) has welcomed an Arab astronaut. Sultan al-Neyadi will spend six months in orbit in what will be the longest Arab space mission in history. The Middle East is poised to play a significant role in a global space industry that was valued near $470 billion in 2022.

The Cipher Brief spoke with Middle East Expert Norm Roule about the growing Arab presence in space and how the region is looking at opportunities in the crowded space market.