Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NatSecEdge
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

The Golden Dome Gamble: Space-Based Defense and the Future of Deterrence

Navigating the challenges to a split-second kill decision that could protect the U.S. homeland

The Golden Dome Gamble: Space-Based Defense and the Future of Deterrence
DoDTech/CyberGlobal Issues

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on May 20, 2025, announcing the Golden Dome missile defense shield.

(

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – The missile threat against the U.S. has quietly and significantly grown over the past four decades as U.S. adversaries have added more sophisticated missiles to their arsenals, investing in both the scope of their systems as well as their ability to reach the U.S. homeland, according to experts.

As one of his very first actions in office, President Trump issued an executive order to address it, calling it the Iron Dome for America. And while some experts believe the name itself is “unfortunate” because it creates unrealistic expectations of what the system can actually do, it also represents what many believe to be a “necessary and long overdue shift in thinking and policy to begin to better address” the vulnerability of the U.S. homeland.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Save Your Seat

Related Articles

Ukraine's Defense Export Pivot Is A Game-Changer

Joey Gagnard

Ukraine's Defense Export Pivot Is A Game-Changer

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE/OPINION -- Ukraine may have just fundamentally shifted the global defense landscape. On June 21st, Ukraine unleashed its "Build [...] More

Joey GagnardUkraineDoDTech/CyberEurope

U.S. Mission in Space: Maintaining Credibility to Deter

Walter Pincus

U.S. Mission in Space: Maintaining Credibility to Deter

OPINION — “Space is a warfighting domain. Therefore, the Space Force cannot simply be a support element. It is our job to contest and control the [...] More

DoDWalter PincusFine Print

Futuristic Targeting is Already Here

Mike Cinnamon

Futuristic Targeting is Already Here

OPINION – Winning wars with algorithms and AI are not a futuristic concept but a present capability already determining outcomes in various conflict [...] More

militaryAlternative Perspectives
America's National Security Wake-Up Call
Badge
expert interview

America's National Security Wake-Up Call

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – A recent report issued by the Congressionally-mandated Commission on the National Defense Strategy paints a bleak [...] More

national securityUnited StatesAmericas

Upgrading the U.S. Military's Nuclear Warheads

Walter Pincus

Upgrading the U.S. Military's Nuclear Warheads

OPINION — “I want to ensure that I have a weapon system that will deliver the capabilities that I need to deliver. I also need to make sure that we [...] More

Fine PrintNuclearNorth AmericaWalter PincusTech/CyberFine Printmilitary

Where in the World is the U.S. Coast Guard?

Walter Pincus

Where in the World is the U.S. Coast Guard?

OPINION – “The service [U.S. Coast Guard] is short 4,800 members [more than 10 percent of its active-duty personnel] and has missed recruiting [...] More

DoDWalter PincusFine Printmilitary

The Latest

Cutting Cyber Intelligence Undermines National Security

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

Cutting Cyber Intelligence Undermines National Security

OPINION — America’s cyber intelligence capabilities are being eviscerated while the threats to national security emanating from cyber space are [...] More

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryIntelligenceTech/Cyber

The Math of Moscow’s War: Five Thousand Kilometers, One Million Dead and Wounded

Walter Pincus

The Math of Moscow’s War: Five Thousand Kilometers, One Million Dead and Wounded

OPINION -- “Since January 2024, Russian forces have seized approximately 5,000 square kilometers [1,931 square miles] of additional Ukrainian [...] More

RussiaUkraineWalter PincusEurope

The Cybersecurity Law that’s Quietly Keeping America Safe is About to Expire

Cynthia Kaiser

The Cybersecurity Law that’s Quietly Keeping America Safe is About to Expire

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The clock is ticking toward September 30, 2025, when one of America's most vital cybersecurity protections will expire [...] More

Tech/Cyber
Dead Drop
NatSecEdge