After Maduro’s Removal, the U.S. Faces Its Hardest Test Yet in Venezuela

Former CIA station chief David Fitzgerald talks to The Cipher Brief about the risks of “running” Venezuela

AmericasLatin America

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 6: Women members of the 'Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana' march in support of Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores after their capture by U.S. forces, on January 6, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela.

(

Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

THE WEEKEND INTERVIEW — As Venezuela faces a moment of profound uncertainty following a dramatic U.S. operation that removed longtime strongman Nicolás Maduro from power, policymakers and intelligence professionals are grappling with what comes next for a country long plagued by authoritarian rule, with Washington signaling an unprecedented level of involvement in shaping Venezuela’s political future.

To help unpack what's ahead, Cipher Brief CEO Suzanne Kelly spoke with former CIA Senior Executive David Fitzgerald, a veteran intelligence officer whose career spans decades of operational, leadership, and policy roles across Latin America. Drawing on firsthand experience as a former Chief of Station and senior headquarters official overseeing the region, Fitzgerald offers a sobering assessment of Venezuela’s challenges, from rebuilding its institutions and oil sector to managing internal security threats while navigating the competing interests of China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran. The conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading...Show less
