Why Jordan and Egypt Are Critical to Trump’s Gaza Proposal

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – On Tuesday, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at his side, President Donald Trump exuded confidence that the Arab world will come around to support his plan for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip, and rebuild it into a glittering resort and business center.

“We’re going to have it and we’re going to keep it and we’re going to make sure that there’s going to be peace,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “and there’s not going to be any problem, and nobody’s going to question it.” He added his belief that the two million Palestinians now living in Gaza will willingly depart for “a place where they’re going to live very happily and very safely.”