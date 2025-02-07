Could Trump’s Shocking Plan for Gaza Lead Anywhere?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – As President Donald Trump doubles down on his idea of a U.S. takeover of Gaza, Arab governments are also doubling down on their objections and questions persist as to what the President really has in mind, and what it may mean for Gaza and the region.

Trump on Tuesday, said that the United States could potentially “take over” the Gaza Strip, telling reporters that he envisions the relocation of Palestinians and that the U.S. could take a “long-term ownership position” with the area being rebuilt as a “Riviera of the Middle East.” There has been some confusion over whether U.S. troops would play a role.