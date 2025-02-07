Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

Could Trump’s Shocking Plan for Gaza Lead Anywhere?

Experts say the president's plan for Gaza as stated, isn't feasible - but it could spark regional actors to take more action

EXPERT ANALYSIS
An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on January 15, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Posted: February 7th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – As President Donald Trump doubles down on his idea of a U.S. takeover of Gaza, Arab governments are also doubling down on their objections and questions persist as to what the President really has in mind, and what it may mean for Gaza and the region.

Trump on Tuesday, said that the United States could potentially “take over” the Gaza Strip, telling reporters that he envisions the relocation of Palestinians and that the U.S. could take a “long-term ownership position” with the area being rebuilt as a “Riviera of the Middle East.” There has been some confusion over whether U.S. troops would play a role.

