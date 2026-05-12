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When a Charismatic and a Machiavellian Meet

As Presidents Trump and Xi prepare to meet in Beijing, two experts examine the psychology, power instincts, and risks shaping one of the world’s most consequential relationships.

U.S. Donald Trump Meets With China's President Xi In South Korea
ChinaAsia

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk to a room for a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on October 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. Trump is meeting Xi for the first time since taking office for his second term, following months of growing tension between both countries.

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Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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Dennis Wilder
By Dennis Wilder
Former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asian Affairs
Dennis Wilder is a former senior American intelligence official currently serving as a professor of practice at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and a senior fellow of Georgetown's Initiative for US-China Dialogue on Global Issues, where he previously served as managing director.
Dr. Ursula M. Wilder
By Dr. Ursula M. Wilder
Dr. Ursula Wilder is a clinical psychologist whose 28-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency has included applying psychology to medical, operational, and analytic missions. She is the first woman psychologist promoted to the Senior Intelligence Service since CIA’s founding generation recruited Carl Jung to be an agent in WWII.

ANALYSIS -- President Trump will visit Beijing later this month for the first time in almost a decade. As a former CIA clinical psychologist, I have conducted many remote assessments of world leaders. I believe this summit presents both great opportunities, and great dangers. Not just because of the economic and political stakes, but because of the highly divergent personalities and styles of leadership of the two Presidents.

Xi’s is a cool-headed introvert, whose political superpower is his iron Machiavellian detachment. This type of leader does not allow himself the pleasures of living within commonplace morality, considering this a form of “feel good” self-indulgence a failure in leadership. According to the code described by Machiavell, a Prince (and Xi is the quintessential Red Prince) puts the needs of his City States ahead of all other considerations. The Machiavellian’s task is to perpetually scan, detect, and then eliminate opponents and threats that stand in the way of a strategically advantageous future. Xi’s combination of detachment, attention to detail and abstinence regarding human needs makes him a formidable foe in conflict or negotiations.

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