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A Bridge Too Small: Why $49 Billion Can’t Fix a $1.5 Trillion Problem

Joey Gagnard
Joey Gagnard
By Joey Gagnard
Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.)
Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Joey Gagnard concluded nearly three decades of distinguished service in the U.S. military, retiring from the special operations community in early 2025. His extensive career included multiple leadership positions during deployments across the Middle East and other key operational areas. Gagnard is a graduate of numerous specialized intelligence and operational courses, as well as military and civilian executive leadership programs. Gagnard also serves as CEO of Atlas Special Projects and Director of Field Operations at Swarmer.

Welcome to The Iron Triangle, the Cipher Brief column serving Procurement Officers tasked with buying the future, Investors funding the next generation of defense technology, and the Policy Wonks analyzing its impact on the global order.

At least once per week, I meet well-intended, patriotic investors putting together funds aimed at bolstering our national defense. They are frustrated with the government, they lack confidence that our military has what they need to fight and win the next war, and they want to help. But the scale of the challenge has moved beyond more infusions of capital.

In April 2026, the Department of War (DoW) officially upped the ante, requesting a historic $1.5 trillion for the FY2027 budget. This staggering figure, a 42% increase over previous levels, is a generational attempt to buy back a military edge. But as $49 billion in private capital sits on the sidelines, the question isn’t how much we spend, but whether a bureaucracy built for the 1950s can digest a trillion-dollar modernization.

The incredible levels of military innovation we see today are matched only by the incredible frustration that our defense industry has failed to keep pace. How is this possible when the U.S. spends more on its military than the next nine countries combined? And this spending dominance isn't a new trend; the U.S. has maintained its position as the world's leading military spender since the end of World War II. Yet, more capital alone may not save the day. There are strange forces at play, and we must consider the dangers of reliance on private capital to bridge a gap that only structural reform can fix.

Crowning the Neoprimes: Capital Intensity and the New Barrier to Entry

The global defense technology landscape in 2026 has transitioned into a period of unprecedented capital intensity. We have moved beyond the venture-backed experimentation of the early 2020s into an era of high-rate industrial production. This structural shift is underpinned by a surge in global military spending driven by the private market.

Within the first four months of 2026, more than a dozen neoprimes, vertically integrated technology companies designed to compete directly with traditional defense contractors, announced investment rounds exceeding $100 million. Capital is picking winners. Instead of a thousand flowers blooming, the market is crowning a neoprime class. This creates a new barrier to entry; if you aren't one of the dozen with a nine-figure war chest, you are likely an acquisition target.

Traditional primes have historically competed on scale and exquisite engineering. Neoprimes, backed by $100M+ rounds, are competing on iteration speed and software-defined capabilities. By owning everything from the sensor to the AI, they bypass the sluggish sub-contractor sprawl that stifles innovation while driving up prices. They aren't just selling a product; they are selling a faster refresh rate for the battlefield.

The Forgotten Bench

Beneath the neoprime class sits the forgotten bench, thousands of smaller startups with exceptional technology but dangerously thin runways. These companies aren't building entire airframes; they are building the arteries of the future force: the best drone interceptors, the low-latency communications, and the quantum sensors. They have an exceptional understanding of the technology because they designed every circuit, late nights, on weekends, and during the holidays. Their technology works and they are begging for an opportunity to prove it.

For these firms, the $1.5 trillion budget is a mirage. While neoprimes have the capital to act as their own POM sherpas, smaller firms are trapped in the SBIR Treadmill, a cycle of small research grants that provide just enough oxygen to keep them alive, but not enough fuel to actually reach production. If the neoprimes are the bridge, these smaller companies are the raw materials. If we lose the bench, the neoprimes will eventually find themselves vertically integrating empty shells as the underlying research talent flees to the commercial sector.

Surviving the Requirements Gauntlet

This high-speed industrial engine is currently slamming into a low-speed bureaucratic wall. The journey from a capability gap to the battlefield is a gauntlet of acronyms and competing philosophies. While DoW is making progress, they remain mired in anachronistic processes that prevent innovation.

Historically, the requirements development process (JCIDS) was the starting point for new requirements. JCIDS was an 800-day vetting cycle, a massive bureaucratic brake where good ideas often went to expire in a filing cabinet. The 2026 shift has pushed authority back to the individual services, allowing them to define their own must-haves through the Capability Development Document (CDD). This CDD is a massive improvement, but still painfully slow by industry terms.

To bypass the infamous Valley of Death, the military has also leaned into Middle Tier contracting mechanisms, aiming to field tech within five years. In the Pentagon, five years is considered rapid. In the same timeframe Silicon Valley can birth a unicorn, watch it go public, and see its founder retire to a private island.

The Pentagon has also enacted Operational Test, where new systems must prove they function as advertised, even when operated by an exhausted nineteen-year-old in a sandstorm. Only after surviving both the bureaucrats and the elements can a system reach Full Rate Production. This is a lengthy and frustrating process for smaller defense tech companies, waiting patiently while burning through their capital runway.

The Speed Paradox: Industry Building for the Threat

The strategic implications of this massive infusion of cash is profound: industry is now building for the "objective threat" rather than waiting for bureaucratic requirements. Private industry, neoprimes and startups, are already producing systems with capabilities that the government hasn't even considered drafting requirements for yet.

While the $1.5 trillion budget request includes $756 billion for modernization, a significant portion, including $65.8 billion for the "Golden Fleet", favors the heavy steel of traditional primes. For both the $49 billion neoprime class and the scrappy startups, the $1.5 trillion budget is a massive test. Is it a new market for software-defined defense, or just a bigger life-support system for moribund contractors?

Conclusion: Use It or Lose It

The $1.5 trillion FY2027 request is the Pentagon’s effort to perform in a high-stakes game of global deterrence. But money is the easiest part of the equation. If this historic surge fails to deliver lucrative contracts to those waiting under the defense primes by 2027, the private capital markets will recoil.

There is a risk of creating a "use it or lose it" scenario. If the DoW doesn't reform its programming cycles to catch these companies before their funding runs out, this deluge of private capital will dry up and move back to enterprise SaaS or healthcare. Industry isn't just driving the DoW to move faster; it is stress-testing the Pentagon’s relevance. If the DoW fails to figure out how to buy advanced systems fast, the best engineering talent will leave the defense sector entirely, viewing it as a graveyard for innovators.

The Valley of Death has become a proving ground for national will and the Pentagon is facing a mid-life crisis. It’s no longer asking “Can we build it?” but rather staring at a finished tech and asking, “Does this come with a 400-page manual we can spend three years editing?” We have the capital, we have the tech, and now we have the budget. If we still can't field the newest gear, the capital flight will be devastating, and the "Arsenal of Freedom" will be little more than an expensive, aging museum.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Joey Gagnard
washingtondefensenational security

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