The Pakistani General Running Washington’s Backchannel to Tehran

OPINION -- As Washington and Tehran edge closer to escalation, the most critical line of communication keeping the crisis from spiraling is being run not by polished diplomats, but by an unlikely figure: a Pakistani general. Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s powerful army chief, has quietly become the key intermediary in the U.S.-Iran standoff, managing what may be the most important backchannel between the two sides. The mediation has thrust Pakistan to the center of the crisis while exposing it to enormous risk.

That position is no accident. While others issued statements, Munir helped broker and later extend a temporary ceasefire, facilitated day-long direct talks between American and Iranian officials, and, most importantly, kept communication alive when both sides were pulling back. For those watching closely, his central role is hardly surprising, but it should give others pause. Under his watch, Pakistan has moved aggressively to court the Trump administration, from nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize to pursuing ambitious deals in critical minerals and cryptocurrency, even as the substance and viability of those efforts remains questionable.

There is no shortage of players trying to mediate the crisis. European governments have floated proposals , China has offered a framework , and Russia has signaled its willingness to help. The United Nations has called for restraint , even as it remains sidelined. Yet behind the scenes, much of the work preventing escalation falls to Munir, a man President Trump has called his “ favorite field marshal .” He avoids the spotlight, rarely gives interviews, and conducts much of his mediation quietly and out of sight, often through trusted liaisons.

Still, Pakistan is not the only channel that matters. Qatar appears to be playing a growing role, with recent reporting suggesting Doha has become an increasingly active backchannel between Washington and Tehran. For now, the Qatari and Pakistani tracks appear more complementary than competing. But Doha’s role also suggests Washington may be hedging, keeping Islamabad in play while relying on a mediator with a longer and more established record of quiet diplomacy with Iran.

Pakistan’s role in all this is driven less by neutrality than by pragmatism. Islamabad has stepped in because it has the most to lose from escalation but also the most to gain from renewed relevance. That calculated gamble runs directly through Munir, who has positioned himself as Pakistan’s de facto power center in running the U.S.-Iran channel. There is also a broader regional calculation at work: Pakistani leaders see any renewed relevance in Washington as valuable not only for the Iran file, but also for restoring Pakistan’s weight in a regional order where India has long enjoyed deeper U.S. ties. The Iran backchannel gives Islamabad a rare opportunity to matter again.

Geography explains part of this. Pakistan shares a long border with Iran and sits close enough to the Gulf to feel the effects of escalation immediately, including from energy shocks, security spillover, refugee pressures, and internal strains that have long tested Pakistan's stability. When tensions ease, Pakistan benefits; when they rise, Pakistan pays the price. That reality gives Islamabad a certain credibility and helps explain why both Tehran and Washington are willing to listen.

But geography alone does not explain Munir’s effectiveness. The man himself does. He is not a diplomat, which may be to his advantage. With a background in military and intelligence, he seems to approach mediation differently. According to regional intermediaries familiar with his approach, where traditional mediators tend to focus on managing meetings and timelines, Munir is more focused on shaping perception : how messages are framed, when they are delivered, and how they are likely to be received. In a crisis defined by deep mistrust and bad faith, framing how something is said and heard can matter as much as what is formally proposed.



By some accounts, Munir is known for being his own analyst extraordinaire – arguably less a consumer of analysis than a producer of it – while testing assumptions, connecting intelligence, and weighing risks across nuclear, regional, and economic fronts. That breadth may give him an edge few mediators have. These assessments are based on private conversations with Pakistani officials, regional diplomats, and intermediaries who have dealt directly with Munir and his circle. The views, however, are far from uniform. Some describe him as disciplined, alert, and unusually well-informed. Others describe a far less impressive and more limited figure, questioning whether his reputation exceeds his depth. But even skeptics acknowledge the one point that Munir has developed rare access at a moment when it matters.

What is not in doubt is that access. Munir has cultivated direct lines into the White House while maintaining enough trust with Iranian hardliners to keep conversations going. This dual access allows him to do more than simply relay messages. He acts as a filter, interpreting signals, adjusting tone, calibrating expectations, and reducing the risk of miscalculation. Much of this effort appears to rely on his trusted intelligence chief, viewed by regional officials as the sharper operator behind the scenes.

Of course, none of this makes Pakistan a neutral actor. Islamabad has clear interests, including stability along its volatile border, steady energy access, and stronger security ties with Washington. But neither Munir hides those interests, nor are Washington or Tehran under any illusion about them. For now, both sides appear to see Pakistan’s incentives as aligned with avoiding escalation. In some ways, a mediator that is open about its motivations can be easier to work with than one pretending to have none.

But this is also where the risks begin.

Much of Munir’s mediation process remains opaque. It is unclear who he engages directly on the Iranian side and whether those figures hold real influence, how messages are filtered before delivery, or how much he blends American and Iranian proposals with Pakistani preferences before they reach Washington and Tehran. Those concerns come not only from the secrecy surrounding the talks, but also from private conversations with regional intermediaries familiar with the process, several of whom described Pakistan’s role as extending beyond simply passing messages. Munir may be softening positions, adjusting language, or even creating the impression of agreement before it fully exists.

These are not minor technicalities and cut directly to the credibility of the mediation, raising questions about whether Pakistan is genuinely acting as a neutral intermediary or subtly steering one side in ways that protect its own interests. Recent reports that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to shelter on its airbases while mediating the crisis have only deepened those questions about how neutral Islamabad’s role really is.

To be sure, keeping talks alive between deeply distrustful parties is never just about relaying information. Each party needs to believe the other is closer to compromise than it may actually be and that walking away would cost more than staying engaged. That same dynamic arguably shaped the secret U.S.-Iran backchannel in Oman that eventually led to the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as the Doha talks with the Taliban, where mediators often kept all sides at the table despite deep mistrust and repeated breakdowns . In both cases, progress depended as much on managing expectations as on the formal terms themselves. Munir’s role is to sustain that belief long enough for it to become real progress. This means deciding not only what to say, but what to hold back, and when.

That is also where things can go wrong.

Every message Pakistan transmits – including every adjustment in framing, tone, or timing meant to speed up or slow down the talks – shapes expectations. Once set, those expectations become difficult to reverse. If either side concludes it has been misled, whether intentionally or not, trust will collapse quickly. At that point, Pakistan would not simply lose its role as mediator but become part of the problem, with consequences for itself.

This is the quiet gamble at the heart of Munir’s approach. The same skills that make him effective today also carry real risks for Pakistan. If talks succeed, Munir will take the credit. If they fail, questions about what was said, what was promised, and who understood what will come quickly.

There are already early warning signs. A recently canceled follow-up visit by a U.S. delegation to Pakistan suggests growing impatience in Washington and possibly a shift away from Pakistani mediation toward other channels. If that holds, it could quickly weaken Pakistan's position as both broker and venue.

For Pakistan, stepping into this role is also nakedly transactional. Years of economic pressure, declining diplomatic relevance, and internal security challenges have pushed the country to the margins. Acting as the bridge between Washington and Tehran changes that, bringing renewed visibility, greater leverage, and potential economic and security gains. If Pakistan becomes essential to managing the crisis, it becomes harder to ignore.

That is not cynicism but how diplomacy works. Countries with something to gain from a crisis tend to move quickly to stay in the game. The question is not whether Pakistan has interests, but whether they will remain aligned with easing tensions. For now, they appear to be, though alignment in crises rarely stay fixed for long and could change quickly.

As the situation grows more fragile, Pakistan also appears more exposed than it did just weeks ago. Iran's public and private signals remain inconsistent , likely reflecting internal divisions within its leadership . At the same time, Washington’s patience seems to be thinning. The Trump administration’s decision to step back from another round of talks in Islamabad has made it harder for Pakistan to sustain the illusion that progress is within reach.

The risks for Pakistan are becoming clearer. If Iran begins to see Munir as too closely aligned with Washington, trust could quickly disappear. If Washington demands results Pakistan cannot deliver, pressure will mount just as fast. And if the ceasefire collapses, Pakistan will feel the consequences first, both across its economy and within its already fragile internal security environment.

The risks for Pakistan are becoming clearer. If Iran begins to see Munir as too closely aligned with Washington, trust could disappear quickly. If Washington demands results Pakistan cannot deliver, pressure will mount just as fast. And if the ceasefire collapses altogether, Pakistan will feel the consequences first, both across its economy and within its fragile internal security environment.

There is also a deeper, less visible risk. Every conversation Munir facilitates, every message passed, and every signal exchanged creates a record. If talks fail, both Washington and Tehran will look for explanations—and Pakistan, having placed itself at the center, will be an obvious place to look. A mediator who simply transmits messages generally carries limited exposure, but one who shapes them carries far more.

None of this diminishes Pakistan’s role in helping keep a dangerous situation from getting worse. That alone explains why both Washington and Tehran continue returning to Islamabad – even when frustrated, sometimes with Pakistan itself. But this moment also highlights a broader reality: influence today is not simply about size or formal authority, but about being useful at the right moment, having the right access, and being willing to absorb the risks that come with it.

Right now, Pakistan has all of that and has made itself central to what comes next. It may not resolve the U.S.-Iran conflict or even hold the ceasefire together, but it has succeeded in making itself difficult to bypass while accepting the risks that come with it. In a crisis dominated by public statements, Pakistan is working to shape outcomes quietly from behind the scenes, whether that ultimately stabilizes the situation or drives it closer to collapse.

And that risk runs straight through Munir. His profile is a strength – for now. But in crises like this, proximity to success also means proximity to blame. To sit at the center of brokering a deal is to share in its outcome, good or bad. The same “favorite general” helping hold the line today could just as easily become tomorrow’s scapegoat, with consequences for Pakistan itself.

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