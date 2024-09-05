What the U.S. Military’s ‘Overwhelming Force’ Means for the Middle East

DEEP DIVE — As the war in Gaza rages, ceasefire talks founder, and the world waits for – and worries about – an Iranian retaliation for a pair of Israeli assassinations, one thing is clear: the U.S. has made a show of military force in the region that is almost unprecedented for a nation that is not at war.

It’s a staggering array of warships, military planes and weaponry that is often lost in the daily news from Gaza. Since Hamas’ terror attack against Israel nearly a year ago, successive deployments have ringed the region with two aircraft carrier groups, nearly 20 warships, and more than 100 fighter aircraft – all aimed squarely at Iran and its various proxies in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East.