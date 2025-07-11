Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Dead Drop: July 11

IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION: (Yet) another Russian leader who falls out with Putin, has a really bad week; Reports emerge about Iran's low-budget espionage program in Israel; One of the best (or at least funniest) spy shows is sneaking back into the fall lineup; and how does your hero's garden grow?

WERE HIS WINDOWS STUCK? Various media accounts say that former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead on Monday just hours after Vladimir Putin fired him for no specific reason other than “lack of trust.” Official Russian sources said that Starovoit was found dead in a Moscow suburb and the “main theory is suicide.” Senior Russian officials dying unexpectedly is to be expected these days – but there are several aspects of this particular incident that make it stand out. To start with – the manner of death is unusual. More typically prominent Russians jump, fall (or perhaps are pushed) out windows in tall buildings. One Russian news site speculated that Starovoit may have died BEFORE he was fired…taking “you can’t fire me, I quit” to a whole new level. And then there was the location where the transportation minister’s body was found. A number of press accounts say that he apparently shot himself inside or near his Tesla. If true, maybe he was depressed at the rapidly declining resale value.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now