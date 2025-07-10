Skip to content
Getting Inside the Mind of Xi Jinping

Former Senior CIA Officer Shares Insights on China's Ambitions

ChinaAsia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the wreath laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldiers' Tomb in Moscow.

(

Photo by Contributor/Getty Images

)
By Suzanne Kelly
CIPHER BRIEF EXPERT INTERVIEW -- Taiwan launched its largest annual military exercise to date this week, amid growing concern that China is on the cusp of launching a military operation to to take control of the island by force. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned recently that an invasion "could be imminent", saying at a summit in Singapore at the end of May, that "There's no reason to sugarcoat it: the threat China poses is real." The Defense Secretary also said that Beijing is "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," adding, "to be clear: any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world." Hegseth is not alone in believing that a Chinese invasion is inevitable as part of President Xi Jinping’s plan to “re-unify” the island with mainland China. But it is also just part of a much broader strategy that long-term, poses significantly higher stakes.

As a result of the threat posed to U.S. national security, the CIA established the China Mission Center in 2021, with the aim of better coordinating the collection and analysis components of intelligence to better inform U.S. policymakers – and most importantly, the Agency’s number one customer – the president of the United States – with the most accurate information possible about Xi Jingping’s intent and timeline. Cipher Brief Expert Susan Miller, who retired from the CIA just a few months ago - where she served as the Assistant Director at the Center - told The Cipher Brief that Xi’s intent is not only to forcefully reunify Taiwan. In fact, that’s just the beginning.

