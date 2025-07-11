Skip to content
Report for Friday, July 11, 2025

State Department to launch mass layoffs soon

Trump says ‘major statement’ on Russia to come on Monday

Hunting Down Russian Spies With Norway’s Intelligence Service

Some of Iran’s Enriched Uranium Survived Attacks, Israeli Official Says

Xi-Trump meeting likely, Rubio says after ‘constructive’ talks with Wang Yi at ASEAN

