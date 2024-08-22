Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

August 23rd, 2024 | 2:30 AM ET

What Happened to Iran’s Promised Revenge Against Israel?

Three weeks after Iran vowed “harsh punishment” against Israel for a pair of assassinations, its guns have stayed silent.

EXPERT ANALYSIS
TEHRAN, IRAN – AUGUST 1: Iranians burn a representation of the Israeli flag during the funeral ceremony of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, who were killed in an assassination blamed on Israel. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Posted: August 22nd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — On July 31, the Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, an assassination widely believed to have been carried out by Israel. Almost immediately, Iran vowed to avenge the attack; Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel would be dealt “a harsh punishment.” The world braced for the response, and a possible major regional war.

Three weeks later, there has been no response. 

