What Happened to Iran’s Promised Revenge Against Israel?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — On July 31, the Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, an assassination widely believed to have been carried out by Israel. Almost immediately, Iran vowed to avenge the attack; Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel would be dealt “a harsh punishment.” The world braced for the response, and a possible major regional war.

Three weeks later, there has been no response.