August 26th, 2024 | 6:27 AM ET

Assessing the ‘Last Opportunity’ for a Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says talks in Cairo may be the last hope for a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.

EXPERT INTERVIEWS
A man pushes a bicycle as he walks in the rubble in the devastated area around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital on April 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: August 25th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS— In the last-gasp negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire underway in Cairo, the negotiating teams reflect the high stakes of the moment. CIA Director William J. Burns is there with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk; the Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani are at the talks, representing nations with ties to both Israel and Hamas; the Israeli team is led by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet security services, David Barnea and Ronan Bar; and a Hamas delegation is led by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya. 

“Last-gasp” reflects the view of diplomats from all sides who have been working for months on a complex ceasefire-for-hostages. Last week, in his ninth visit to the region since the war began, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said these talks may represent “the last opportunity” for a peace agreement.

