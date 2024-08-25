Assessing the ‘Last Opportunity’ for a Gaza Ceasefire Deal

EXPERT INTERVIEWS— In the last-gasp negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire underway in Cairo, the negotiating teams reflect the high stakes of the moment. CIA Director William J. Burns is there with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk; the Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani are at the talks, representing nations with ties to both Israel and Hamas; the Israeli team is led by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet security services, David Barnea and Ronan Bar; and a Hamas delegation is led by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya.

“Last-gasp” reflects the view of diplomats from all sides who have been working for months on a complex ceasefire-for-hostages. Last week, in his ninth visit to the region since the war began, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said these talks may represent “the last opportunity” for a peace agreement.